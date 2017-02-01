Owner of land leaves residents stranded due to bridge washout

In Greenbrier County, a small community is at the mercy of the weather because a local bridge is impassable whenever it snows or rains heavily. Residents are voicing their frustration because no one claims ownership of the bridge or the road it sits on.

"We can't get out and there's five families up there," Quinwood resident, George Powell, said.

Five families have to drive over 14 inches of water in order to get to their homes. A cause for concern, especially during the winter.

"It's in bad shape when it snows and when it gets rain and it freezes, we can't get out," Powell said.

And the concern continues to grow with elderly residents on the other side of the creek.

"We can't get an ambulance up in here. I'm 77 years old and people up there are 80 years old and if they are sick and need a way to get in here, I don't think an ambulance can get over here," Powell claimed.

The bridge was washed out from the flood in June and residents struggle to get to their homes and their problem is they don't even know who owns the land to repair the bridge.

"We've been trying to find out who owns it. You ask one, they'll put it off on one. They say one is responsible for it. The gun club, then Westvaco, then whoever Westvaco sold it to. We can't find out nothing," Powell said.

Because the property has passed through so many hands, residents are pleading for assistance from whoever owns the land now.

"We'd really appreciate it very much if you can come in here and get this bridge back in here and anything you do for us is going to help us," pleaded Powell.

Westvaco was bought out by West Rock, but a West Rock representative told WVVA news they no longer own the land either. The property has been owned by at least three different companies but it's unclear who holds the deed now.

