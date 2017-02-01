World hijab day held at Bluefield College

Wednesday was World Hijab Day. The first of every February, women across the world, Muslim or not, respected and took part in the religion's long term custom of women wearing hijabs.

In light of the national protests, there were a group of women who are going to wear a hijab, every Wednesday to support the women of Muslim religion.

"Be transformed, transform your world," this is the phrase that is printed on flags on the campus of Bluefield College.

Students like Senior Gabrielle Morgan said, "I want to stand in solidarity with Muslim women who are often times oppressed, have violence enacted against them and oppressed because they choose to wear a symbol of their faith."

World Hijab day was first practiced in 2013 and it is a way for people of all religions to express solidarity with Muslim sisters throughout the world.

Misbah Muzaffer, a student at Bluefield College and also of Muslim faith states that a hijab is, "A reminder of who I am and its a reminder of my principles and where I come from. I can't imagine going out without my hijab on.”

For most Muslim women, a hijab is part of their identity and this day allows women to experience it for themselves.

The ultimate goal of this movement is to seek an end to the discrimination and judgment of Muslim women that comes with wearing a hijab.

Misbah, born in Welch and grew up in Bluefield, is happy and could not be more pleased to see her hometown open their heart and mind to the hijab and her religion.

She says, "I'm glad that you're opening your heart and mind to show what America is all about." She appreciates people's interest and enjoys educating others about the hijab and what it means to her.

Some students and professors took this off campus and went to Walmart and/or Sam's to see people's reactions.

Gabrielle says, “I was prepared for not so good reactions, but every reaction has been really positive and curious and really interested in what we are doing.”

Today, over 150 countries participated in this world wide event and the women who participated at Bluefield College look forward to educating more and standing in solidarity as they continue to wear their own hijabs every Wednesday.