Plan to build new Beckley Police station as current one crumbles

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Beckley's police chief warned Wednesday the safety of his officers could be at stake as city leaders work to secure funds for a new police station.

In a tour of the current station on Wednesday, Chief L.D. Christian gave WVVA News a startling look at crumbling walls and a roof that could be close to collapse.



"Eventually, that brick facade is going to come off of the building. If we get a big enough snow, it could damage the beam even further. We're concerned that anything mayor may compromise the structural integrity of the building and the safety of our employees."



Christian said a damaged beam supporting the roof is causing the building to absorb water. "The windows are very outdated and they're pulling away at the brick. Water is entering every crack and crevice we have in the building."

Since the building was constructed in the 1920s, he said it has lost insulation on the top floors, confining most of his staff to the lower levels. But what's worse, he said is the risk of asbestos as the building continues to crumble.



"Anytime we do updates or construction, where things may fall off of the walls or roof into the interior, we're dealing with that kind of hazard."



There is also a concern over an ancient electrical system and methane gas leaking into the building from its aging sewer system.



"Most of the time we have to run water through the drainage system because we have methane gas that comes back up through the sewer system into the building," said Christian.



To address the structural concerns, Mayor Rob Rappold has hired a new grant writer to secure funding for a new police station next to Beckley's Intermodal Gateway. It is a 3.5 million dollar project that he said would bring space and safety to the men and women who serve.



"I compliment our police department. They have squeezed every ounce of productivity out of that building over the last forty years, but they deserve and the city deserve a new police station."



Presently, Rappold said the grant writer is working to secure not only grants, but low interest loans to expedite the process.



"It has served a number of purposes over the years. It was never designed to be a police headquarters, but bless our guys' hearts...they've made the best of it."