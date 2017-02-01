UPDATE: Manchin says "anti-coal" measure overturned in U.S. Senate

A measure to overturn the "Stream Protection Rule" has passed the U.S. Senate. It will now go to President Donald Trump for approval .

Sen. Joe Manchin made the announcement on Thursday. H.J. Res. 38 passed by a vote of 54-45. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed the legislation by a vote of 228-194.

The "stream buffer rule" required coal companies to follow strict guidelines at surface mining operations with heavy emphasis on protecting waterways. It took effect in late-December, just a few weeks before the end of President Barack Obama's term.

Lawmakers like Sen. Manchin, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, and Rep. Evan Jenkins have called the rule a "job killer" for coal-producing states.

"Not only did the Department of the Interior and OSMRE fail to consult with stakeholders and consider the economic impacts, including the possible elimination of thousands of jobs, but they also refused to acknowledge that the rule overlapped with existing regulations already on the books from other environmental laws such as the Clean Water Act, " said Sen. Manchin. "I am glad we were able to come together to pass this commonsense reversal of these harmful Obama-era regulations.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito released the following statement following passage of H.J. Res. 38:

“Today’s vote is step one in overturning the anti-coal agenda that has devastated West Virginia for the last eight years. The misguided Stream Protection Rule could have put one-third of the remaining coal jobs at risk nationally, a threat coal-producing states simply cannot afford,” said Senator Capito. “I was proud to introduce this measure with Senate Majority Leader McConnell, and I am glad this harmful anti-coal regulation will soon be overturned.”

Below is the full transcript read by U.S. Rep Evan Jenkins on the House Floor:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise in support of this resolution. Like so many folks, I’ve been fighting this misguided rule for years, miners have been fighting this rule for years, and states – bipartisan, Democrat and Republican – have been fighting this rule for years. Stopping this rule matters to West Virginians – to our miners, to our families, to our consumers.

“We produce 95 percent of our electricity from coal. It’s reliable and it’s affordable. Coal employs 20,000 West Virginians, and tens of thousands more make their living from related industries.

“The loss of a coal job and the closing of a coal mine affects us all. Its severance tax revenues help to fund our schools, pay for our police and fire departments, and put money in the coffers of our local governments. This rule would cost cities and counties $6.4 billion in tax revenue with the decline in coal mining. That means even more tough cuts.

“When we lose coal jobs, we lose other jobs as well. When coal families lose a paycheck, they aren’t able to buy goods and services like they used to. That hurts our small businesses, our shops, and our restaurants.

“It’s estimated that this rule would kill 281,000 coal jobs and jobs related in other fields. My state can’t afford to lose any more jobs, and I know that goes for other coal states.

“However, despite these facts and the objections of dozens of states, the Office of Surface Mining adopted a go-it-alone approach. They ignored input that contradicts their agenda. They withheld information on the rule and restricted states from reviewing it.

“Well, that ends today.

“I want to say thank you to Chairman Bishop, thank you to the House Natural Resources Committee, and the leadership of the House for their support of this resolution. Thank you Senator Capito and Leader McConnell for your leadership in the Senate. We also have the support of the White House on this resolution.

“With a simple majority vote of the House and Senate, we will end this rule and stop this job-killing, anti-coal agenda. I urge support of this joint resolution and yield back.”

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice wrote a letter to both Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urging them to overturn the "Stream Protection Rule."

Justice states the rule will further "cripple coal mining in West Virginia" and is a "drastic overreach" by the Interior Department's Office of Surfacing Mining and Reclamation and Enforcement. Click here to read the full letter.

