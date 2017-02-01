1 captured, another wanted in Fayette County school break-in

Deputies in Fayette County have a juvenile in custody following a breaking and entering at a local elementary school.

The break-in happened around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at Gatewood Elementary in Fayetteville. According to a news release issued by the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, two people broke a window to get inside and stole three laptop computers and six iPad minis. Investigators received a tip to the area where the stolen items were hidden. The department's bloodhound, "Pappy," was then able to lead deputies to the home of one suspect.

A teenage male was taken into custody and a juvenile petition will be filed against him

"We are also extremely proud of Pappy for leading us right to the suspect's residence. Without Pappy's keen nose we would still be attempting to identify a suspect in this case," said Sheriff Mike Fridley.

Deputies are still looking for the second suspect, an unidentified female. If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Fayette County 911 Center at 304-574-3590.