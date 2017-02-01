UPDATE: Princeton man found guilty in stabbing death of ex-wife

A Princeton man accused of killing his ex-lover on her wedding day is found guilty of second degree murder.

It took jurors less than an hour to reach the decision on Wednesday.

William Jessie Seal, 34, was on trial for the June 2015 stabbing death of Ashley Seal, 26, of Princeton.

Ashley Seal was killed on June 15, 2015 in duplex apartment on Highland Avenue. Back then, family members told WVVA that she visited her ex-husband to "pick up a few things." Ashley had married her new husband, Douglass Martin, just four hours before at the Mercer County Courthouse. Police say Martin lived in the same duplex and was the one to call 911.

William Seal faces 10-40 years in prison.

The trial was held in front of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. A pre-sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 3.

Closing arguments took place Wednesday afternoon in front of Circuit Court Judge William Sadler. The jury began deliberations around 2:30 p.m.

