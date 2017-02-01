FOP basketball tournament

A basketball tournament is being organized to raise money for shop with cop.

The Princeton Fraternal Order of Police is putting on the tournament to raise money for shop with cop and their other functions. The cost to sign up is $80 and with that you get t-shirts for your team.

The deadline to register is March 3rd. The tournament will be held at Princeton senior high school on March 25th, registration at 8 a.m. and tip off at 9.

There is a limit of 20 teams and it's first come, first serve. It's three people on a team with another person working in as a substitute. Ages 16 and up can register. If you're under 18, you must have a parents permission.

Local businesses are sponsoring the event including: 'Moco,' t-shirt company and 'Trophies and More' in Princeton.

To sign up, call Sgt. Weatherly of the Princeton Police Department at 304-487-5000. Trophies will be awarded for first and second place. Admission to watch the tournament is free, donations will be excepted.