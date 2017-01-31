Bluefield city officials hold annual town hall review

City officials in Bluefield held its annual Town Hall Annual Review at the Bluefield Arts Center.

City Manager Dane Rideout, along with municipal department heads conducted a thorough review for the city board of the activity from the previous year.

Rideout called it transparency in government and said that there were plenty of good things happening in Bluefield. He said the growth was due to the city's strategic plan and hard work of city employees.

Rideout added that the city workers are the ones who will guide Bluefield into a bright future.