WVU Men pick up road win at Iowa State

Ames, IA

The West Virginia Mens basketball team went on the road and picked up a 85-72 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night.  The Mountaineers were led by Nathan Adrian who had 23 points and 11 rebounds.  Esa Ahmad also chipped in with 14, and Tarik Phillip had 15.  The Mountaineers shot 50 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3 point range.  They improve to 18-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12.  Up next, WVU will host Oklahoma State on Saturday.

