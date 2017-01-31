HS Basketball Scoreboard 1/31; Bluefield and Poca advance at Big - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

HS Basketball Scoreboard 1/31; Bluefield and Poca advance at Big Atlantic Classic

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

Big Atlantic Classic AA Semifinals

Bluefield 73 Wyoming East 68

Poca 59 Independence 49 

AA Consolation: Wyoming East vs. Independence 5:30 pm Wednesday

AA Title: Bluefield vs. Poca 2: 00 pm Saturday

Boys

Princeton 61 Graham 55

Bland Co 50 Galax 25

Oak Hill 55 Pikeview 53

Westside 95 Man 43

Greater Beckley 74 Cross Lanes Christian 48

James Monroe 64 Montcalm 40

Girls 

Summers Co 80 James Monroe 46

Oak Hill 41 Shady Spring 28

