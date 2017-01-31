U.S. Senators weigh in on SCOTUS nominee Gorsuch

U.S. Senators from West Virginia and Virginia issued statements in response to President Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The senior senator from West Virginia, Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said, "I look forward to evaluating Judge Neil Gorsuch’s qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court."

Republican U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito said, "He has a strong record of putting the rule of law first and carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution."

Back across the aisle, Virginia's senior senator, Democrat Mark Warner said, "Judge Neil Gorsuch has an impressive résumé and academic background. However, his record must be thoroughly vetted to ensure his views and judicial philosophy are not out of the mainstream."

“Senators have a constitutional obligation to advise and consent on a nominee to fill this Supreme Court vacancy and, simply put, we have a responsibility to do our jobs as elected officials. Just as I did when Merrick Garland was nominated, I look forward to evaluating Judge Neil Gorsuch’s qualifications to be a justice on the Supreme Court. I still believe we must evaluate Judge Gorsuch’s record, legal qualifications and judicial philosophy. The Senate should hold committee hearings; Senators should meet with him, we should debate his qualifications on the Senate floor and cast whatever vote we believe he deserves. I look forward to meeting with Judge Gorsuch, examining his record, and making a determination of whether to provide my consent. Just as I have all along, I urge my colleagues to put partisan politics aside and allow the vetting process to proceed.”

“Judge Neil Gorsuch is a well-respected, seasoned judge with unparalleled qualifications and experience. In 2006, Judge Gorsuch was confirmed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit by the Senate without a single dissenting vote. He has a strong record of putting the rule of law first and carefully considering the text and history of the Constitution. West Virginians and the American people had an opportunity to weigh in, now the Senate should fairly and thoroughly consider Judge Gorsuch and act on his nomination.”

