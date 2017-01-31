Overdose reversal medication now offered over the counter without prescription

A new measure from the state legislature and board of pharmacies is allowing Naloxone and Narcan to be sold at Kroger pharmacies without a prescription in Mercer County and across southern West Virginia.

“You still want to be calling 911 either right before you administer the medicine or after because it still only has that two to three minute effect,” said Kroger pharmacist, Steve Crowe.

Pharmacists hope that availability helps deal with all kinds of overdoses.

Mark Chapman is the intake coordinator at Four Seasons Recovery Center.

He says more than half the cases they see are opioid cases. He says this over the counter offering is a life changer.

“It can be a wake up call for some of them. I think it's a good thing because the more people die, the less chance they have at recovery,” said Chapman.

The former heroin and meth user believes if it helps users get on the right path, they'll get to learn who they are without drugs like he did.

“Once i took the alcohol and drugs away, I was still left with me,” said Chapman.

“It gave me a chance to look at myself and find out the causes and conditions of why I used drugs.”

The medication comes as an injection or nasal spray. When patients receive it, they will be trained how to use it.

“It doesn't bring them completely back,” said Crowe, “this is going to save lives.”