Videographer helps McDowell student create highlight reel for D1 schools

Mount View High football star, Joseph Haynes life could soon change thanks to McDowell County native and videographer, J.D. Belcher.

“I think it's a good thing you know that he met a stranger that was willing to try and push him farther so people could see him,” said Joesph's dad.

His mom was touched that Belcher would want to give back to someone he'd never met.

“To know that this person who didn't know him, didn't know his family life or anything but they saw something that was worth them tapping into,” said Carolyn Hayes.

Belcher recently created a highlight reel that Hayes could send to D1 schools across the nation..

"I came across the story about Joseph and how he was selected to be a Bret Cooper All-American and I just thought how amazing,” said Belcher.

“I just started researching and digging into it and the further I got. I got a fire inside of me that said I want to do more. I want to do my part to try and help this young man.”

A young man who describes himself as a student first-athlete second has a 4.2 GPA and is a member organizations from Mount View Student Council to Reconnecting McDowell.

The release party of the highlight reel was held Sunday afternoon at Mount View High School.

The straight-A student is overjoyed that someone would take time to see all the hard work he put in and help him reach his dream.

“It made me feel honored. Not a lot of people would be willing to do that especially for free and to give me a highlight tape that I can send to college coaches that will be unlike any other highlight tape,” said Joesph Hayes IV.

“This highlight tape it's unbelievable.”

Hayes mom says her son will forever represent Mount View High and McDowell County.

“He's one that anyone can be..they can depend on, they can respect, they can look up to,” she said.

“He's a leader but he's not just a leader in the African-American community but he's a leader to all youth he's a leader to adults.”

Watch the video by JJN Multimedia here.

Visit the company's Facebook page.