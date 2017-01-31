Construction begins for flood victim's new home in Monroe County

Flood victims all over southern West Virginia are still getting back on their feet more than seven months after the floods. Now, one of the first homes for a flood victim in Monroe County is under construction.

"Manny and the Mennonite Disaster team is going to build me a home here. Thank goodness, through West Virginia Homes. Through Maggie Hutchison, Tom Crabtree, Al Whitaker and the demolition team," said Gary Scitz, flood victim.

Gary Scitz has known sorrow and loss, but now his prayers have been answered.

"And we're getting ready to start breaking ground for a new home," Scitz said.

"We're preparing the foundation here. We just staked things off. We're going to level the foundation. That's going to be first. Dig the footers. Get the foundation in before it turns too cold and hopefully by the end of the week, get on with the building project and get the house built," said Lester Zimmerman, Job Foreman for Mennonite Disaster Service.

Gary's home in White Sulphur Springs washed away last year. Now, Mennonite Disaster Service, along with Storm Aid, are building one for him about 40 minutes away in Monroe County.

"We come here to help bring hope to those who lost things in the storm. Lost their house. Gary here, I believe, his house was washed away and he had this lot here so it's why we're building here and we want to bring hope," Zimmerman said.

Gary's story may not be unique as many lost their homes in the floods. But many also have been helped by total strangers. It's the West Virginia way.

"Thank goodness through people like Governor Jim Justice and everyone pulling together. West Virginia pulled together. They pulled together and they pulled through this and things are coming back together as a team and as a whole for everyone," Scitz said.

If you would like to donate to Homes for West Virginia, you can do so by visiting http://www.homesforwv.org/.