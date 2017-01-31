Malamsura named Bluefield Blue Jays GM

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

For the past couple months the Bluefield Blue Jays have been operating without a general manager after the departure of Jeff Gray to minor league soccer. The rookie league affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays made a nationwide search for their next GM, but they quickly realized the right person was already in town.

Rocky Malamsura will take over as the new general manager of the Bluefield Blue Jays. He is 1976 Bluefield High graduate and a 1981 Bluefield State graduate as well. The town native spent 30 years in the energy industry before retiring in 2013. His family has spent many years around Bowen Field doing odd jobs, and after he retired it was only a natural fit for him to help out. He says he wants to rebuild the ballpark and the atmosphere in many ways, and he says getting the nod to take over is a goal accomplished. "Oh this is huge. Its been a lifetime dream to take over that ballpark and to deal with the people here in Bluefield and hopefully bring my experience to bear. I want to make this a great place for family and friends."