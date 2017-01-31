UPDATE: Decision made in "vicious dog" case in Raleigh County

UPDATE: A hearing to determine the fate of a Raleigh County dog was held Wednesday in circuit court.

Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick ordered Jasper to be put down because his owner offered nothing new to the case. Late last week, Judge Kirkpatrick decided to place the euthanization order on hold because Jasper's owner wasn't involved in the original proceedings.

Jasper has been in the care of the Raleigh County Humane Society since it was determined to be vicious more than two years ago; Jasper bit two girls on two separate occasions. In an effort to save the animal, the Humane Society appealed the case all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court. But the court determined the agency had no standing to speak for Jasper. Pets are considered to be property in West Virginia so only the animal's owner could appeal the case.

In the hearing held on Wednesday, Judge Kirpatrick ordered a 30 day stay on the euthanization to give the owner time to appeal the case if they chose to.

Look for more on this story on WVVA News at 5 and 6.

The order to euthanize Jasper (the dog) is now on hold pending a hearing in Raleigh County Circuit Court.

As many of you know, Jasper, a whippet mix, bit two children several years ago. His case has wound through the courts, including the Supreme Court Of West Virginia. On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice responded to appeals for a pardon with a news release stating “it is not possible for the governor to intervene.”

Late Friday afternoon, Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick issued an order that indicated the dog's owner, from the beginning, hadn't been aware of her right to an appeal.

The humane society is relieved. In issuing a stay, Judge Kirkpatrick’s order points out that, in the 2 1/2 years Jasper has been in the care of the humane society, he has exhibited no aggressive behavior toward either staff or visitors. He says Jasper's fate will be determined at a hearing at a later date.

"Well, it's almost like we couldn't believe it,” said HSRC Treasurer Teresa Hicks. “We were actually just minutes away from actually having to euthanize Jasper by the court order, and we were going to follow that order. And this was a very, very welcome fax to come to us."

GRAPHIC PHOTO WARNING: Click here to view a photo of a dog bite from Jasper

However the family of two children bit by Jasper are extremely disappointed with the new court order. Their attorney, Gerald Hayden, released the following statement:

"The childrens' family is a extremely disappointed in the most recent developments regarding the animal named Jasper. The State Supreme Court unanimously upheld rulings that the dog is a danger to society and ordered it to be euthanized. The order has been delayed in part because of a social media campaign by animal advocates making the dog the victim and the children to be the ones responsible. This shameful campaign is littered with misleading information about the character of two small children. The two little girls will continue to be subjects of scrutiny and potential backlash as long as the case lingers. The family prays for an expedited execution of the Supreme Court's order and to put the children first over the rights of a dog that has been adjudicated as a dangerous animal," said Gerald Hayden, attorney for the victim's family.

CHARLESTON (WVVA) West Virginia's governor is speaking out after a request to intervene in the case of a dog accused of biting two girls on three separate occasions in 2014.



'Jasper' was ordered to be put down on Wednesday after an appeal by Raleigh County's Humane Society went all the way to the West Virginia Supreme Court.



On Thursday, Gov. Justice released the following statement after multiple phone calls to his office asking for help:

"The Governor's office has exhaustively looked into the legal proceedings related to Jasper the dog in Raleigh County, and the law in West Virginia is clear; it is not possible for Governor Justice to intervene.



"The Governor recognizes that this is a painful situation for the families, the children, the dog, and the judges involved," said Gov. Justice. "No one loves animals more than Governor Justice."



A Raleigh County Circuit judge ordered the Raleigh County Humane Society to have the dog euthanized by Friday.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

BECKLEY (WVVA) It was a courtroom full of tears in an eleventh hour attempt to save a dog's life on Tuesday.



During a status hearing in Beckley, volunteers with the Raleigh County Humane Society brought a petition with nearly 6,670 signatures in a final effort to save Jasper.



The dog was ordered to be put down after prosecutors said he bit two girls on three separate occasions in Mount Hope in 2014.

An attorney for the humane society asked for a ruling in a lower court to be reconsidered.



"I've always been a dog lover, but I love children more than I do dogs and animals," said Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick as he affirmed the West Virginia Supreme Court's decision.



The judge ordered for Jasper to be euthanized by Friday.



"He's lived over there for two years. He's done his time. And they're just going to throw him in the trash," said Jasper's original owner Brenda Jeffrey.

Despite Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor John Gallagher's request for a third party to euthanize the animal, Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick agreed to the Humane Society's request to have a private veterinarian come to the shelter.



"I appreciate all the efforts of the shelter to take care of the dogs and cats and find appropriate homes for the animals, but in this instance, I just had to separate myself," said Gallagher.



Jeffrey left the courtroom full of regrets on Tuesday, hoping for final chance to see the dog she considered family.



"I would love to go and see him. But I don't want to take my kids. It would just break my heart again."



See previous stories:



http://www.wvva.com/story/34234173/raleigh-county-dog-to-be-put-down-following-wva-supreme-court-ruling