Mercer County deputy cleared in fatal shooting

The "Journey through Jobs" fair let students at Mullens Elementary explore careers in pharmacy, carpentry, engineering, and trucking.More >>
The "Journey through Jobs" fair let students at Mullens Elementary explore careers in pharmacy, carpentry, engineering, and trucking.More >>
The West Virginia House voted to reject Gov. Jim Justice's revenue plan on its first reading.More >>
The West Virginia House voted to reject Gov. Jim Justice's revenue plan on its first reading.More >>
As Kroger slashes prices on hundreds of items throughout their stores this month, their senior citizen discount will also be coming to an end.More >>
As Kroger slashes prices on hundreds of items throughout their stores this month, their senior citizen discount will also be coming to an end.More >>
Young readers are can take a book or leave one at "The Little Free Library" in Bluefield.More >>
Young readers are can take a book or leave one at "The Little Free Library" in Bluefield.More >>
The West Virginia department of Fairs and Festivals has issued some grants. The money is to be used for the "West Virginia Day" celebration.More >>
The West Virginia department of Fairs and Festivals has issued some grants. The money is to be used for the "West Virginia Day" celebration.More >>
West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins says the spending bill passed Wednesday by the House will increase investments in Appalachia and help with economic development in the mining communities hurt by the downturn in the...More >>
West Virginia Rep. Evan Jenkins says the spending bill passed Wednesday by the House will increase investments in Appalachia and help with economic development in the mining communities hurt by the downturn in the coal...More >>