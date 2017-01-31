Manchin says President Trump should take common-sense approach on immigration vetting

On Monday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin released a statement following the executive order signed by President Donald Trump on increased immigration vetting measures.

Manchin says he has supported "extreme vetting in the past," but believes the President should take a more common sense approach in the scope and execution of the order.

Read the full release below:

“As a member of the Intelligence and former member of the Armed Services Committees, I know firsthand the threats facing our country, and my top priority is always the safety of my fellow West Virginians. This is why I supported extreme vetting in the past for anyone seeking to come to our country. Unfortunately, after taking time to review the new executive order and discuss its impacts, I believe the scope and execution of the President’s action are not a common sense approach. We should focus all of our efforts on identifying potential terrorists, but commonsense would tell you that a 5 year old trying to join their family does not present a threat to our country. I am also concerned that the order was rushed through before being properly vetted by senior security advisors and members in the Administration. I stand ready to work with Democrats and Republicans who share my concerns.”- U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins would like the White House and federal agencies to "clarify" the executive order. His office released the following statement to WVVA on Tuesday:

"Keeping our nation safe means taking steps to secure and strengthen our borders. We are a nation of immigrants, but that does not mean setting aside our responsibility to screen and vet those coming to our shores. I urge the White House to work with federal agencies to clarify this executive order and ensure that those who truly pose a threat to our nation are stopped."-U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins

A spokeswoman for U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito released the following statement to WVVA:

"Senator Capito believes we must protect our homeland and that means ensuring those entering our nation are thoroughly vetted. This is about protecting our national security, not about targeting a specific religion. There is no question that the roll out created some confusion and more clarification is needed, but she stands by the need for strengthened national security measures."

