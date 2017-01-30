IHOP and first responders remember the fallen and assist one of their own

On the ten year anniversary of the tragic explosion that killed five people in Ghent, first responders got together in Beckley to remember those lost as well as well as to help out one of their own.

Monday's fundraiser for a first responder in need was truly a team effort.

The Beckley IHOP was dishing out more than just free stacks of their famous, fluffy pancakes.

First responders from across Raleigh County came out to support one of their own, Sophia City fire chief Jeff Pittman.

"It's really overwhelming the support that you get, you really don't realize the friends you have until you go through something like this,” Pittman said.

What began with gall bladder surgery last year, developed into a slew of health issues for Pittman. Now, he's on a waiting list for a liver transplant and the medical bills continue to mount.

"When we talk about a brotherhood, that's what it is,” Craig Dorsey said. “Because we're all volunteers, we all know each others family, kids, grand kids."

Raleigh County Crisis Team chaplain Craig Dorsey is no stranger to selflessness.

And in that same spirit of brotherhood that forms the special bond between first responders, the community paused to remember the tragedy that took the life of Dorsey's son, Craig, also a first responder, and four others.

“Today marks the tenth anniversary of the Ghent explosion where Craig lost his son, and he's taking his time to do this for us,” Linda Pittman said.

"Time does not heal all wounds, time does make it easier, but there's not a day goes by we don't think about him, not a day we don't talk about him," Dorsey said.

The willingness to put others first is not exclusive to Dorsey, but to everyone who donated money, time and energy to help out their friend Jeff.

"We have such close people that have been so good to us and we thank everybody for everything they have done for us," Linda Pittman said.

The Beckley IHOP was just one of three locations in West Virginia collecting money for Jeff, Monday evening.

The store's management tells us that the Harper Rd. location raised nearly $3,000 for him, Monday.