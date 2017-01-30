Big Atlantic Classic; Sherman and Gilmer Co advance to A Boys Ti - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Big Atlantic Classic; Sherman and Gilmer Co advance to A Boys Title Game

Posted:

Beckley, WV

WVVA-TV

Big Atlantic Classic A Boys Semifinals

Sherman 58 Greenbrier West 47

Gilmer Co 51 Midland Trail 43

A Consolation: Greenbrier West vs. Midland Trail Wednesday 3:45 pm

A Title Game: Sherman vs. Gilmer Co Thursday 9 pm

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.