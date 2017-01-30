Concord Women knock off Bluefield State

Athens, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Women completed the season sweep of Bluefield State on Monday night with a 81-60 victory. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Danielle Catron who had 25 points. She was one of 4 Concord players in double figures. Tanasia Blake led the Lady Blues with 18 points. With the win, Concord improves to 4-15 overall, and Bluefield St drops to 1-18. Up next, Concord will travel to Glenville State on Wednesday, and Bluefield St will travel to Washington Adventist on Sunday.