Princeton's building permit ordinance up for review

The next time the Princeton City council meets several ordinances will be up for modification Including the building permit ordinance fees.

Those fees will affect any new business or current business going through a major remodel.

Bill Buzzo with Princeton City Code Enforcement says the last time fees were raised was two decades ago.

"The city wants to make sure that the permit fees are fairly price and by doing a comparison with other cities it definitely showed that Princeton was below those normal fees," said Buzzo.

He says, if the fee hike is approved, it would definitely help the city compete with other municipalities.

Buzzo says if the ordinance changes it will only effect current businesses that consider remodeling if the cost of the remodel is more that $500.