Greenbrier County Schools offers unique Pre-K program

It's never too early for kids to begin learning.

"Universal Pre-K means that we have three different programs. Our state funded Pre-K, our Head Start program, and Pre-K special needs program, all in the same classroom," said Nancy Hanna, Associate Superintendent of Greenbrier County Schools.

All counties have universal Pre-K programs, but Greenbrier County's is unusual for one very good reason.

"What makes ours unique is that we are also the grantees of the Head Start grant, which just makes our program even more phenomenal than it already is," Hanna said.

This program is centered around children playing and learning at the same time.

"I'm playing cops," one Pre-K student proclaimed.

"As you can see, play is the modality for learning. It's highly individualized. The teachers set up the centers based on the student's needs as well as their interests," said Hanna.

Being a preschool teacher is one of the most rewarding occupations.

"Working with the children. I like the fact that I get to work with the young ones and everything I do is research based and engaging and one-on-one. They think they're just playing, but they're actually really learning," Cassie Shipe, Pre-K Teacher at Smoot Elementary said.

Pre-K registration is now open for Greenbrier County Schools for the 2017-2018 school year and you can register by visiting http://www.greenbriercountyschools.org/.