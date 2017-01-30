Special Report: BREAKING THE CYCLE

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) Stories of drug arrests and break-ins often dominate the nightly news in southern West Virginia, crimes fueled by a drug epidemic gripping Southern West Virginia.

But what you don't always see through those mugshots and crime scenes are the children being ripped from their homes, placed in foster care or with grandparents watching over several children.



In a special report report Thursday on WVVA News at 6 p.m., our Annie Moore shared that story, the tale of a young girl who was trapped and how she finally broke free.



BREAKING THE CYCLE

Little Sosha Lewis on the outside looked like the rest of her classmates growing up in Southern West Virginia in the early 1980s.



"She came to school put together. She had her hair done everyday. She seemed okay," said childhood friend Katherine French.



At school, Lewis put on a brave face. But at home, things were different. After moving from Welch to Oceana in 1984, her mother who had only dabbled in drugs became a regular user.



"I never knew when I came home from school, who was going to be sitting on the other side of the door."



Many of her evenings, Lewis recalls, were spent in the back of her parents car as they ran from one drug deal to the next. In the backseat, she would often read books with flashlight given to her by her grandmother dreaming of a bigger, brighter world.



"I started out very much like my daughter, a fun-loving, goofy kid. But then, even in pictures through the years, you can see a progression, where I turned cold and hard. And I wouldn't let people get close to me."



There were dark says, she remembers, but some were bright. She fondly recalls trips with her mom to the Flat Iron in Welch for Cherry sodas, singing Rolling Stones' hits like 'She's a Rainbow.'



"I always thought if I could be good enough, if I could do good enough in school, then it would keep my mom from doing drugs. That's what I took on and what I think a lot of kids of addicts take on."



But as her parents eventually went to prison, it was her grandmother who stepped in, officially adopting Sosha at 15, along with her brother and sister.



"God puts people in your life to help you get through what you need to get through and without her network, I don't know where she would be today," said French, who accompanied Lewis to both high school and college.



Lewis' grandmother working tirelessly at a local shoe store, never ceasing to tell her granddaughter she could be anything.



"I think what she went through growing up probably inspired her to take the path she did, determined to persevere," said her Bluefield High School Guidance Counselor Carole Dotson.



It was that help along the way from her grandmother, her guidance counselor, and teachers that landed Sosha a full scholarship at West Virginia University.



Lewis would grow up to become a writer and a mother herself; the stories of her troubled childhood would later be picked up by the Charlotte Observer, the Huffington Post, and even the President of the United States.



It was the story of her life before and after, her mother alone on a West Virginia mountainside, finally lost her battle with addiction.



"Even when it got really bad, in my heart of hearts, I believed in her and thought she was the mom in those pictures when I was five or six years old, where she was golden and pretty and could light up a room," said Lewis.



"I never gave up hope because I believed deep down she was more than that monster that devoured her."



Today, when people ask Lewis about her mother, she doesn't hide the truth. She tells the bad and the good. She tells them she's a rainbow.



"It was the beginning of her story and she's been able to create this beautiful and wonderful life because of and in spite of it," added French.



Lewis is now in the process of writing her first book which she hopes will inspire the more than 900 children in Southern West Virginia currently in foster care that they, too, can rise above.

