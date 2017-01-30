3 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

3 arrested on drug charges in McDowell County

Three men are busted on drug trafficking charges Monday in McDowell County.

According to Sheriff Martin West, the arrests stem from an investigation that began months ago involving crack cocaine.

Charles John Williams, Jr., 32, of Welch is charged with two counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Michael Ray Edwards, Jr., 23, of Premier is charged with two counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and one count of felony conspiracy.

Maurice Darnell Brown, 23, of Welch is charged with five counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance and two counts of felony conspiracy.

All three men were arraigned in front of Magistrate Richard Vandyke.

  • Charles John Williams, Jr. a bond of $60,000  was set
  • Michael Ray Edwards, Jr. a bond of $55,000  was set
  • Maurice Darnell Brown a bond of $110,000  was set

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made the arrests.

