Save-A-Lot store shutting down in Mercer County

Nine senior students are implicated in a break-in at Summers County High School that resulted in thousands of dollars in property damage.More >>
Firefighters from two separate agencies are fighting a residential house fire in Beaver.More >>
The Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain wants to hire 3,400 full- and part-time workers at its 550.More >>
Mercer County Schools honored twenty-six of its teachers from schools across the county Tuesday night.More >>
During uncertain economic times, many businesses are forced to go under or even relocate in order to survive. But that's not the case for one Raleigh County business that's trying to buck the trend.More >>
Age is only a number. That's the philosophy of one man celebrating his birthday today and doing it on a bike. He's using the bike to inspire those of all ages to get active.More >>
To help bolster West Virginia's budget, Governor Justice wants to raise the consumer sales tax to seven percent. In contrast, the sales tax in most of Virginia currently sits at 5.3%.More >>
