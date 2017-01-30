Save-A-Lot store shutting down in Mercer County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

The Save-A-Lot in Brushfork will soon be closing its doors.

According to district manager Gary Cochrane, operations will end on February 11. No official reason was given. There are currently eleven employees at the store.

The Brushfork Save-A-Lot is owned by Houchens Industries, a large employee-owned company that operates more than 100 grocery stores in eight states.

Cochrane says there are no immediate plans to shut down any other stores in our area. Houchens Industries operates Save-A-Lot stores in Beckley, Fairlea, Hinton, Oak Hill, Pineville, Princeton, and Welch.

