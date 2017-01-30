IHOP holding fundraiser for Sophia fire chief in need of transplant

Monday, area restaurants as well as a community of firefighters and first responders will come together to help a man who has meant so much to Raleigh County for more than three decades.

A first responder known for fighting fires is now fighting mounting medical bills and as he waits on a transplant list for a new liver.

"Jeff's done everything, he's so selfless, with caring for our community and risking his life,” IHOP general manager Hollie McCraw said. “I'm just really glad that we can be a part of it for him, try to give back some."

Three IHOP locations in West Virginia, including the Harper Rd. location in Beckley, are hosting a fundraiser for Sophia City fire chief Jeff Pittman, along with help from from area fire departments who will be there to show support.

"We're doing free short-stacks from five to nine, all donations will go to Jeff and his family for his liver transplant," McCraw said.

In addition to free pancakes, participants can take part in an all-you-can-eat pancake contest for just five dollars starting at 6 p.m.

The Raleigh County Crisis Team is also helping to coordinate the event for chief Pittman. According to the team's chief chaplain Craig Dorsey, Pittman has always answered the call. Now, it's time for the community to answer his.

“All the firefighters across the united states have been calling IHOPs to let us know they want to help as well,” said assistant general manager Earl Harville.

"Just everybody pulling together it's really such a great thing,” McCraw said. “I'm grateful, IHOP is grateful to be such a big part."

And organizers say they chose January 30th for the fundraiser in part to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Ghent explosion that killed five; including chief chaplain Dorsey's son, Craig.