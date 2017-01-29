Lady Blues pick up 1st win of the season - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Lady Blues pick up 1st win of the season

Bluefield, WV

The Bluefield State women picked up their first win of the 2016-17 season with a 63-57 victory over Washington Adventist on Sunday afternoon.  The Lady Blues were led by Tansia Blake who had 18 points.  The win snaps a 17 game losing streak to start the season.  With the victory they improve to 1-17 on the year.  Up next, they will travel to Concord on Monday.  The game will start at 6 pm.

