Lady Blues pick up 1st win of the season

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield State women picked up their first win of the 2016-17 season with a 63-57 victory over Washington Adventist on Sunday afternoon. The Lady Blues were led by Tansia Blake who had 18 points. The win snaps a 17 game losing streak to start the season. With the victory they improve to 1-17 on the year. Up next, they will travel to Concord on Monday. The game will start at 6 pm.