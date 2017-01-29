Virginia Tech men outlast Boston College

Blacksburg, VA

WVVA-TV

The Virginia Tech men picked up another ACC win, this time over Boston College in Blacksburg on Sunday afternoon 85-79. The Hokies were led by Seth Allen and Justin Bibbs who each had 18 points. With the win, Tech improves to 16-5 overall and 5-4 in the ACC. Up next, Tech will travel to Virginia on Wednesday evening. Tipoff is at 8 pm.