Larry Fitzgerald speaks at Big Atlantic Classic Dinner

Beckley, WV

Arizona Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald was the keynote speaker at Sunday's Big Atlantic Classic dinner.  Fitzgerald is a 13 year vet who has over 14 thousand career yards to go along with 104 touchdowns.  He is also a 10 time pro bowler with several NFL records to his name.  Fitzgerald says today speech was about life experiences, and how to use them to your benefit down the road.  "I'm going to tell them about my history and my past.  Some of the mistakes that I made and some of the things that could've easily curtailed my dream and aspirations.  Hopefully some of the young people will learn from what I did wrong and it will make their road a little easier."

