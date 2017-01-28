Winter Weather Advisories in effect until 12PM Monday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will remain in effect for NW Pocahontas, Western Greenbrier, Fayette, Raleigh, Mercer, Summers, Tazewell, Wyoming, McDowell, Bland, and Buchanan counties until 12:00 NOON Monday.

CURRENT WATCHES/WARNINGS/ADVISORIES

Anywhere (generally) from 1.5-5+ inches of snow has fallen across the area since Sunday. Please drive with extreme caution Monday, as roads are likely to be snow-covered for many waking up. Road conditions (especially main roads) should improve gradually as snow tapers into Monday afternoon and plows get moving. Additional accumulations today should stay minor (2 inches or less).

BLACK ICE will remain a concern well into Monday evening as temps today will remain around freezing or below (upper 20s/low 30s), and then drop again into the 20s and teens tonight. Bundle up as well, wind chills today may hover in the teens and single digits Monday. Stay safe and warm!

We look to be warmer by tomorrow (highs in the 40s), and relatively quiet the rest of this week. Our next best chance of a wintry mix looks to arrive by next Sunday. Stay tuned.

CLICK HERE FOR CLOSINGS/DELAYS