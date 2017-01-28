High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/28 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/28

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/28

Boys

Beckley 85 Greenbrier East 59

Musselman 81 Princeton 48

Independence 59 Oak Hill 37

Greater Beckley 76 Ambassador Christian 62

Graham 86 Virginia 59

Bluefield 67 Mt View 52

Girls

Wyoming East 60 Westside 30

Summers Co 62 East Hardy 25

