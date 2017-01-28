Marshall men defeated by UTEP

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

UTEP came into the Cam Henderson Center and dominated Marshall en route to a 91-68 victory. The Herd was led by Terrance Thompson who had 25 points and 10 rebounds. With the loss, Marshall drops to 13-9 overall and 6-3 in C-USA. Up next, they will travel to Southern Miss on Thursday. Tipoff will be at 8 pm.