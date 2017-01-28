Marshall men defeated by UTEP - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall men defeated by UTEP

Posted:

Huntington, WV

WVVA-TV

UTEP came into the Cam Henderson Center and dominated Marshall en route to a 91-68 victory.  The Herd was led by Terrance Thompson who had 25 points and 10 rebounds.  With the loss, Marshall drops to 13-9 overall and 6-3 in C-USA.  Up next, they will travel to Southern Miss on Thursday.  Tipoff will be at 8 pm.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.