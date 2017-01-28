Astros coach brings baseball knowledge to Beckley

A Major League baseball coach is in Beckley to help young players gain an edge out on the diamond.

Houston Astros pitching coach Brent Strom is holding his fourth annual pitching and throwing clinic at the Upper Deck Training Center.

Strom is good friends with West Virginia Miners' head coach and general manager Tim Epling who help put on the event.

It's the last clinic Strom teaches before he starts preparing for spring training with the Astros.

"I do it our of deference to someone here who really wants to teach these young people the correct way to throw, the conditioning, all the different things,” Strom said. Whether it be Beckley, New York City, Los Angeles, wherever, these kids are important to me.”

Strom says he loves coming to Beckley and teaching area players the secrets to success.

He says he hopes to come back next year to teach a new batch of ballplayers.