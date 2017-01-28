NPS and Active Southern WV team up to provide winter time fun

For many, staying active in the winter is no walk in the park.

But the National Park Service and Active Southern West Virginia have partnered up for the "Get Active in the Park" program to showcase free, family-friendly, recreational activities that can be enjoyed year round.

"There are a ton of things you can do out here in the winter,” NPS Park Ranger Angela Allison said. “You can cross-country ski or snow shoe, two programs we were planning to demo today. You can always hit the trails, go for a run, go biking. There's a ton of things you can do at the park through the winter."

Weather prevented those who came out to the Burnwood trail area from trying out the snow equipment. But the milder temperatures made for excellent hiking conditions.

"We're really excited to have this partnership with the National Park Service because it's one of our largest resources here in our four counties, so we want to encourage people to get out and explore our parks, it's right in our backyard,” Melanie Seiler said.

Seiler says making relationships like the ones formed within Active Southern West Virginia make it easier to stick to a healthy lifestyle.

"If you make those friends and find those programs we have going on then it's very easy to get in 30 to 45 minutes and you feel so much better, you sleep better, you have a better appetite, your brain is functioning better."

And where better to enjoy the outdoors than in beautiful southern West Virginia.

"It can be very magical and fun to be out on the trail when the snow is falling and it's a little cooler,” Seiler said. “You can explore the terrain see the waterfalls, it's really beautiful."

Seiler says the winter sports demo has been rescheduled for Saturday, February 25th and will be held at Grandview State Park.

You can stay up to date on the latest activities by joining the "Get active in the Park" Facebook page.