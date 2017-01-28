Wyoming County man facing felony drug charges

A Wyoming County man is facing felony charges after officers find him in possession of crystal meth.

According to the Mullens Police Department, officers served a search warrant around midnight at a residence in Mullens.

Donald Ramsey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal meth . Officers also recovered some stolen property along with a small amount of marijuana and different pills.

Mullens officers were assisted by deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

Ramsey's bond was set at $25,000 cash.