Wyoming County man facing felony drug charges

By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
WYOMING COUNTY (WVVA) -

A Wyoming County man is facing felony charges after officers find him in possession of crystal meth.

According to the Mullens Police Department, officers served a search warrant around midnight at a residence in Mullens.

Donald Ramsey has been charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal meth . Officers also recovered some stolen property along with a small amount of marijuana and different pills.

Mullens officers were assisted by deputies from the Wyoming County Sheriff's Department.

Ramsey's bond was set at $25,000 cash.

