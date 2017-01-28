Fundraising campaign started to help Princeton boy with cerebral palsy

Like most boys basketball, football, NASCAR they're some of Riley Lunsford's favorite things and they take up most of the six-year-old's day.

Fifteen to twenty leg stretches are also part of his day.

“When he was four months old. We found out he had cerebral palsy,” said mom, Jessica Lunsford.

Riley has spastic dipelgia one of the four forms of cerebral palsy which is a disability that effects the motor skills.

Stretching is one way Riley's family keeps his legs from tightening and tensing and Riley has one wish.

“[New equipment is] going to make me stand when I get older.”

Two years ago Jessica Lunsford's son had an operation to help keep his muscle tendons relaxed and build muscle tone.

“Everyday routines it's rough without any equipment. Lifting him in and out of the tub obviously he's getting bigger and heavier, said Lunsford.

Currently, Riley is able to get around by commando crawling and stand for a few seconds with use of a walker.

Doctors say with a devices like a special needs bench, "stander," exercise bike and toilet seat, Riley will be able to do more.

Those devices cost close to five grand and that's more than the family can afford so a GoFundMe has been started to raise money for the equipment.

Lunsford says if she's able to raise those funds it could be a life changer for her son.

“He's such a strong person. He's been through so much lately,” said Lunsford.

If you would like to donate to the campaign click here.