Bluefield College Women top Columbia College

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College women topped Columbia College 62-52 on Saturday afternoon at The Dome. The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 24 points, and Courtney Kendrick who had 16. With the win, Bluefield improves to 12-11 overall and 8-8 in AAC. Up next, they will host Milligan on Wednesday.