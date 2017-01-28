Bluefield College Women top Columbia College - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield College Women top Columbia College

Posted:

Bluefield, VA

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield College women topped Columbia College 62-52 on Saturday afternoon at The Dome.  The Lady Rams were led by Danae Cox who had 24 points, and Courtney Kendrick who had 16.  With the win, Bluefield improves to 12-11 overall and 8-8 in AAC.  Up next, they will host Milligan on Wednesday.

