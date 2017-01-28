Bluefield St Men fall at Malone - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Bluefield St Men fall at Malone

Canton, OH

The Bluefield St men had their 3 game win streak snapped at Malone on Saturday afternoon.  The Pioneers over came the Big Blues 85-66.  Bluefield St was led by Josh Windam who had 24 points.  With the loss, they drop to 5-15 overall.  Up next, they will travel to Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday.  The game will start at 7:30 pm.

