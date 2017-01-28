Bluefield St Men fall at Malone

Canton, OH

WVVA-TV

The Bluefield St men had their 3 game win streak snapped at Malone on Saturday afternoon. The Pioneers over came the Big Blues 85-66. Bluefield St was led by Josh Windam who had 24 points. With the loss, they drop to 5-15 overall. Up next, they will travel to Alderson Broaddus on Tuesday. The game will start at 7:30 pm.