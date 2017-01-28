Concord Basketball splits at Shepherd

Shepherdstown, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split their contest on Saturday afternoon.

The women picked up the 2nd Mountain East win with a 67-58 victory over the Rams. The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Lindsey Overbey who had 20 points. With the win, Concord improves to 3-15 and 2-12 in the league.

The men lost to the Rams 86-69. They were led by Cam Shannon who had 20 points. With the loss, they drop to 5-15 overall and 1-13 in the league.

Up next, the women will host Bluefield State on Monday, and both will travel to Glenville State on Wednesday.