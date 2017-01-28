Concord Basketball splits at Shepherd - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Concord Basketball splits at Shepherd

Posted:

Shepherdstown, WV

WVVA-TV

The Concord Basketball teams split their contest on Saturday afternoon.

The women picked up the 2nd Mountain East win with a 67-58 victory over the Rams.  The Lady Mountain Lions were led by Lindsey Overbey who had 20 points.  With the win, Concord improves to 3-15 and 2-12 in the league.

The men lost to the Rams 86-69.  They were led by Cam Shannon who had 20 points.  With the loss, they drop to 5-15 overall and 1-13 in the league.

Up next, the women will host Bluefield State on Monday, and both will travel to Glenville State on Wednesday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.