Mountaineers edge Texas A&M

The West Virginia Mens basketball team defeated Texas A&M 81-77 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon. The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 19 points and 9 rebounds. Esa Ahmad had 14, and Daxter Miles Jr who had 10. The gold and blue forced 23 turnovers and hit 11 3 pointers on the day. With the win, they improve to 17-4 on the year. Up next, WVU will travel to Iowa St on Tuesday. Tipoff will be at 9:00 pm.