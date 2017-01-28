Mountaineers edge Texas A&M - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers edge Texas A&M

Posted:

Morgantown, WV

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens basketball team defeated Texas A&M 81-77 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in Morgantown on Saturday afternoon.  The Mountaineers were led by Javon Carter who had 19 points and 9 rebounds.  Esa Ahmad had 14, and Daxter Miles Jr who had 10.  The gold and blue forced 23 turnovers and hit 11 3 pointers on the day.  With the win, they improve to 17-4 on the year.  Up next, WVU will travel to Iowa St on Tuesday.  Tipoff will be at 9:00 pm.

