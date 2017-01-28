FOUND: Troopers locate missing Raleigh County teen

UPDATE: According to a release from Trooper S. G. Milam on Sunday, the search for Savanah Bradley has been canceled. She has been located.

----------------

Troopers are seeking the public's help locating a missing Raleigh County teen.

According to Trooper S. G. Milam with the Beckley Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, Savannah Bradley, 15, is currently missing from the Maplefork Road area of Raleigh County.



Trooper Milam said the teen disappeared on Friday, January 27, around 5:30 p.m. from her home.



She was wearing a black hoodie with "Queen" written on the chest and wearing black pants. She is 5' 6" in height and approximately 170 pounds with Brown hair and green eyes.

All information is requested to be directed to the Beckley Detachment at (304)256-6700