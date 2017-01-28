Man behind bars after breaking into Lewisburg home

A Pocahontas county man is behind bars in Beckley after breaking into a Lewisburg home.

According to a press release from the Lewisburg Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence on Village Drive, Friday at 12:45 PM.

The homeowner told authorities she returned home to find a person in her bathroom with the bathroom door locked. She immediately ran outside and called police.

Officers found 34-year-old Gregory Ryan Keatley inside the bathroom. They say he appeared to be on drugs telling officers he was chasing his dog and woke up in his friends bathroom.

Keatley has been charged with one felony count of burglary.

He was also served a warrant from Pocahontas County for failure to appear in court on a drug paraphernalia charge.

Keatley is awaiting arraignment at the Southern Regional Jail in Beckley.