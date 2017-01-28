Raleigh County Sheriff's Department looking to hire deputies - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office is looking for a few good men and women.

The sheriff is looking to fill at least two deputy positions.

Applicants must be anywhere from 18 to 45 years old and have at least a high school diploma or GED.

Candidates need not have any prior law enforcement experience but must be able to pass a series of written and physical tests and undergo a full background evaluation.

Applications are available at the Raleigh County Clerk's office and must be turned back into the clerk's office no later than February 14th before the end of business hours.

