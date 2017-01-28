Free Winter sports demo in Fayette County with Active Southern WV and Get Active in the Park

It might be freezing outside but Active Southern West Virginia along with Get Active in the Park says that shouldn't stop you from getting out and enjoying your national parks.

A free winter sports demo will be held Saturday at the Burnwood day use area just north of the New River Gorge Bridge from noon until 4 p.m.

Winter sports equipment like skis, snowshoes and sleds will be available for people ages seven and older to try out.

And when you're done, you can enjoy some hot chocolate and warm up by the bonfire on-site.

Below are the event details for tomorrow:

time: 12pm-4pm

location: Burnwood

directions: take 19 north towards Fayetteville, when crossing the New River Gorge Bridge heading from Fayetteville north toward Canyon Rim Visitor Center, it will be the first left that you can take after you cross the bridge.

The Get Active in the Park program brings the New River Gorge community free instructional events as sample activities at a beginner level. The goal is to get more people comfortable and confident exploring the parks around them and to begin a lifestyle of more physical activity.

This event will provide equipment review, technique, and information on where to explore in the parks of southern West Virginia.

A few things to consider:

Dress in many layers including hats and gloves. It will be cold and overcast. These activities get your warmed up quickly and you will want to take layers off and on.

Equipment list:

10 pairs of adult skis ranging in boot size from women's 6-9, men's 8-13. 10 pairs of youth skis ranging in boot size from kids 11-6.

15 pairs of adult snow shoes sizes small, medium, large.

5 pair of youth snow shoes sizes small, medium, large.

sledding is hard to gauge at this point, but a possibility.