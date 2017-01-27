High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/27 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

High School Basketball Scoreboard 1/27

Posted:

Bluefield, WV

WVVA-TV

High School Basketball Scores 1/27

Bluefield 76 Musselman 72

Wesley Christian 89 Pikeview 60

Westside 44 Princeton 43 OT

Clay Battelle 57 Greenbrier West 48

Shady Spring 59 Summers Co 34

Oak Hill 53 Ambassador Christian 31

Independence 59 Greater Beckley 37

Midland Trail 73 Meadow Bridge 63

Girls

Fayetteville 66 Midland Trail 53

