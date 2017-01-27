Greenbrier County students have artwork displayed in visitor center

Art in the Valley is a monthly art exhibit at the Visitor Center located in Lewisburg and they show why it's so important to support younger artists in Greenbrier County. Right now middle school and high school students in Greenbrier County are enjoying a "brush" with greatness.

"Give these young artists a showcase is great. Also, their parents will come down, their classmates will come down and it gives them a little sense of pride that their art was good enough to be shown on the wall. This is really a lot of their first exhibit," said Kristi Godby, Greenbrier County CVB Media Relations Manager.

"We like the kids to get creative and express their individuality on projects and things like that," added long-term substitute art teacher at Western Greenbrier Middle School, Tonya Mills.

Willy Wonka once sang, "there is no life I know to compare with pure imagination."

"I'm excited that everybody got to see it. Everybody's work from east and west and it's just I'm excited for everybody to see everybody's work," said Matthew Mills, Western Greenbrier Middle School student and artist in the Visitor Center.

"The kids, a lot of them, don't have that opportunity around here, so, the others to be able to see their art work and things of that nature is very important," added Tonya Mills.

"Don't be afraid. Just do what you want to do and have fun with it," inspired Matthew Mills.

The artwork by the middle school and high school students will be hanging in the Visitor's Center until the end of the month.

