Greenbrier East Boys looking to make a tournament run

The Greenbrier East boys basketball team may be one of the pleasant surprises in Class AAA this season. "The boys just to tell it like it is, have far exceeded their beginning potential, but they are the true meaning of really what a team is all about" said head coach Jim Justice.

The Spartans roster is full of upperclassmen without much experience, but Justice says they make for it with their chemistry. It's just kids that don't have the experience. They're older, but they don't have the experience, but really they really do have a wonderful chemistry. They love one another. They root for each other. they root for the JV. It's been the most rewarding team to coach."

With Justice now officially the Governor of West Virginia he says coaching the Spartans is still a top priority. "You know my first responsibility first and foremost is the governorship. There's no question about that. When i'm in the gym, I want to be Coach Justice, but first and foremost, my responsibility is to be the Governor."

And the players still just see him as coach justice "It's a little weird. I mean, just to know that our basketball coach is the governor, but I still see him as my basketball coach and someone to look up to if i ever need anything, I can just go to him" said senior Jasiah Rawls.

But despite some tough competition in AAA the Spartans think they can win it all. "I feel like we can compete with any team in AAA basketball" said Rawls. "In the beginning it looked nearly impossible, but it's within our grasps now and so we just got to stay focus and gather ourselves" said Justice.