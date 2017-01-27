Valentine's Day event begins at Mercer County Animal Shelter - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Valentine's Day event begins at Mercer County Animal Shelter

By Joshua Bolden, Multimedia Journalist
MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVVA) -

Valentine's Day is approaching and the Animal Shelter in Mercer County is hoping residents will give the gift of a loving dog or cat this holiday.The shelter is hosting its Valentine Day adoption event from now until February 14th. 

For every dog adopted residents will be entered into a raffle.

The winner of the raffle receives a doggie prize pack filled with the usual necessities needed for a new dog.

Plus dinner at Outback, a movie from Carmike Cinema  and your choice of roses or candy basket from Roller Floral.

All donations to the shelter go to medical and maintenance expenses for the animals.

"That is going to medical donations, in the case of hard times, we do have to medicate on site, we have to make sure that our animals here are up to code with their shots and everything. Beyond that if we have bad cases that come in. We can take care of these animals, said director of the shelter, Dwight Kimble.

If you don't have room for a new animal in your life but you still would like to donate the shelter is offering a dog kissing booth with every monetary donation.

