Copper thieves vandalize Raleigh County cemetery

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
STANAFORD, W.Va. (WVVA) Two cemetery managers made a startling discovery in Stanaford on Tuesday. 

David and Marry Lilly said Stanaford's community cemetery was vandalized by copper thieves between 4p.m. on Sunday, and 11 a.m. on Monday. 

The Lilly's said two workers discovered the copper fence destroyed when they arrived to repair a headstone on Monday.

"There are roughly 500 deceased souls, men, women, and children, widows of miners, people who worked in the mines. This is their resting place and somebody vandalized it," said David Lilly. 

The Lilly's have reached out to Raleigh County deputies who say they will be doing extra patrols in the area to prevent further theft. 

Anyone with information on the vandalism can contact the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. 

